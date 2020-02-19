Nettleton artist accepted for prestigious Hull exhibition

A Nettleton artist is celebrating after having a piece of her work featured in the prestigious Ferens Open Art Exhibition.

June Holman attended the preview of the annual exhibition at the Hull venue and says she: “never stopped smiling”.

She continued: “I am so excited to have been chosen.

“The preview evening was amazing; the art and the venue is awesome.

“I felt very proud to be hanging amongst some wonderful paintings and sculptures.”

June’s painting is called Vignette Stonemoss, and is a mixed media portrait of the English model, actress and singer Cara Delevingne.

Each year, the Ferens Open Exhibition provides an opportunity for amateur and professional artists to celebrate creativity side by side in the Ferens Art Gallery’s temporary exhibition spaces.

This year’s exhibition runs to April 26 and admission is free.