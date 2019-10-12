National award for Rasen Station volunteers

Market Rasen’s award winning station has taken another gong at this year’s ACoRP Community Rail Awards.

As previously reported, volunteers of the Market Rasen Station Adoption Group (MRSAG) were shortlisted in the gold banding of the ‘It’s Your Station’ category.

MRSAG chairman Jenny Westbrook with the award EMN-190610-222326001

Group chairman Jenny Westbrook was among those attending the presentation evening in Telford and was delighted to be named lead winner of the gold banding .

Jenny said: “It is wonderful to have received this award.

“We would like to thank all our sponsors and supporters.”

The awards evening was hosted by ACoRP chief executive Jools Townsend and managing director of West Midlands Trains, Jan Chaudhry van der Velde.

Now in their 15th year, the national awards recognise the work carried out by Community Rail Groups across the UK, who provide a welcome, social and economic contribution to their communities.

Judging in the ‘It’s Your Station’ category fell into three main headings:

• Community participation

• Environmental responsibility

• Gardening achievement.

The awards evening was attended by 450 community rail volunteers, partnerships, rail industry leaders and government representatives.

Rail Minister, Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Congratulations to all the winners of the Community Rail Awards.

“Their enthusiasm, hard work and dedication sees local people taking a leading role in delivering improvements for passengers, epitomising how our railways can build links between communities.”