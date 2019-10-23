Mystery snaps from the past - are these your photos?

A Louth man is hoping to reunite a family with their long-lost photographs after he discovered the snaps on an old camera he bought from a secondhand shop.

Mr Wilson, of Beech Grove, found a dozen photographs of various members of a family, including the four people pictured above.

Do you recognise these photographs?

All the pictures are date-stamped between November 2012 and January 2013

Mr Wilson discovered the photographs on a black Hitachi camera that he bought a few weeks ago.

If you are the owner of these photographs, contact the Louth Leader office by calling 01507 353200 or email james.silcocks@jpimedia.co.uk.

Alternatively, if you recognise the people above, please get in touch with them and ask them to contact our office.