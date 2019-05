A ‘Fun Raiser’ for the Legsby Old School project will be held at the Heneage Arms community pub in Hainton this Sunday, May 5.

There will be live music from The Barnyard Bandidos and Mike Wisdom, plus Liz Webster & Friends.

There will also be a buffet.

Tickets cost £10 each and can be booked via the Legsby Old School Facebook page or on 01673 844737.

Payment for booked tickets can be made on the door.