MP fights bank chief over Rasen branch closure

Sir Edward Leigh, the Conservative Member of Parliament for the Gainsborough constituency, has written to the head of the Lloyds Banking Group objecting to the closure of the bank’s Market Rasen branch.

In a letter to Lloyds CEO António Horta-Osório, Sir Edward wrote that he “cannot object more strenuously to the closure of this branch”.

Sir Edward pointed out Lloyds is the last bank branch in Market Rasen and asked what evaluation the bank had made on the impact the proposed closure will have on the local community.

The MP, who has represented Market Rasen for more than 35 years, also pointed out that, with the increase in “phishing” and other fraud attempts in recent years, many bank customers prefer to come into a branch and speak to staff face to face.

Sir Edward added Market Rasen is increasing in prosperity and vitality and “urgently” encouraged Lloyds to revisit the decision to shut the town’s branch.