Motorists in Lincolnshire warned to expect icy roads as temperatures are expected to plummet

Following the recent heavy rain, temperatures are expected to plummet this evening, leading to icy roads across the county.

Darrell Redford, network resilience manager, said: “There’s a lot of water on the roads at the moment so when the temperatures drop tonight we’re likely to have a lot of ice about.

“To give you an idea of the scale of what we’re dealing with, the team had around 40 flood-related issues to deal with last night, and many of them will be out again this evening on gritter duty.

“As usual, we’ll be treating every A and B road in the county – that’s nearly 2,000 miles of highway.

“We’ll also ensure that, where possible, there’s a treated link to all the main villages, schools and hospitals.

“While it’s impossible for us to grit every road, we aim to provide a safe route to and from every town and village.

“However, please remember that even treated roads can be hazardous, so do take care and drive to the conditions.”

Lincolnshire’s gritters are now on-call 24/7 until April, keeping the county moving during the winter.

As usual, the team will be monitoring the weather around the clock, with the gritters ready to hit the road whenever needed.

This year, the council is using a new weather forecasting service to provide a more detailed picture of what’s happening across the county, helping the team respond more effectively.

You can keep up to date with the latest news from the gritting team by following @LincsCC_roads on Twitter.

For further information about gritting, including a map of treated routes and winter driving advice, click here