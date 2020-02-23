More holiday lodges are set to boost the local economy

A business near Faldingworth has been given the green light to transform agricultural land into more holiday accommodation.

Applicant Peter Wells has been given planning permission to build two holiday cabins at Alde Felde Farm after his change of use application was granted approval by West Lindsey District Council.

As part of the plans, provision for a sewage treatment plant to serve the cabins will also be provided.

The business, Faldingworth Farm Lodge, says that the approved plans will boost the local economy.

In a supporting statement submitted to WLDC, Mr Wells states: “The erection of two additional log cabins for holiday accommodation at our farm would create expansion for our holiday accommodation business, and help support our family farming enterprise.

“Our existing log cabin has been running for just over 18 months and we are pleased at the response we have had, taking regular bookings every month.

“We are now looking to expand our business by offering two smaller cabins to accommodate either couples, or families of four.

“Our log cabins are situated a short drive from many major attractions in the county.

“Our luxury log cabins offer specialised and bespoke accommodation which could help attract more visitors to the area, which in turn would help increase spending at local businesses and support the rural economy.

“Our log cabins are built from solid logs and their design would be sympathetic to the local landscape and environment in materials and colour.

“We are proposing to install mobile log cabins, so if ever the need arose, it would be possible to put the land back to its previous use, if necessary.

“I feel there is a demand for more non-serviced, quality accommodation in the area, and would hope the log cabins would appeal to visitors for a more bespoke holiday experience in the countryside.”

Various organisations, including Farm Stay UK, Visit Lincoln and Elite Cottages wrote letters of support to WLDC regarding the plans.