More day care nursery provision for Caistor

A home in Caistor could be transformed into a day care nursery if the latest plans are approved by West Lindsey District Council.

The plans, submitted by Michelle Dury from i Learn Education, concern a change of use at 31 Nettleton Road, Caistor, from a residential home to a day care nursery - including demolition of some outbuildings, internal and external alterations.

Documents submitted to WLDC state: “The proposals are for a 50 place day nursery.

“The nursery is to primarily serve the residential town of Caistor, along with customers who pass through on their commute to Market Rasen, Grimsby and Hull and we plan to open by Summer 2020.

“The proposed pedestrian and cycle access to the site is the same entrance as the vehicular access of the nursery.”

The applicant also claims that if approved the plans will reduce car emissions by encouraging people to walk or cycle to work, or car share.

Documents state: “Staff will not be encouraged not to travel to work in their car and this will be encouraged by employing staff local to the Caistor.

“Staff will be encouraged to walk, cycle or use public transport.

“Parents will be encouraged to car share; a notice board will be used to identify those who use their car.

“It is predicted that a high proportion of parents who will use the nursery will already be dropping off at the local Primary School.

“Initially a parking marshal will operate during the peak hours to ensure that safe parking is adhered to.

“An area will be identified in the nursery to enable parents to leave car seats to increase the possibility of car sharing.

“There is good potential for pedestrian trips to and from the site, with all of the local residential development within 1km of the site.

“Caistor has good pedestrian facilities with wide, well surfaced footways on main routes, lit after dark.

“For nursery children, travel by pavement scooter and bicycles are an attractive method of getting to and from nursery.

“Current and planned pedestrian facilities in the area would support this and storage for scooters will be provided. A buggy park will be provided for parents and carers to leave their pushchairs once they have dropped their child off.”