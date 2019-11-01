Mobility take over sees return of trader to Rasen high street

A Market Rasen businesswoman is back on the high street and believes there is a positive future for the town’s traders.

Wendy Harrison previously ran Blue River Jewellery in the town’s Queen Street, but now she has returned to a few doors up and taken over Rase Mobility.

She said: It is good to be back, and this time I get a different view out of the window.

“Last time, I could see the vehicles attempting to get down George Street, but now I can see more of what is going on in the main street.”

At Rase Mobility, which now occupies the former ‘Whoops-A-Daisies’ shop, Wendy is continuing to offer a personalised service to customers needing assistance.

That is what she believes will keep the high street alive.

She said: “We are very lucky in Market Rasen in that we don’t have loads of chain stores, but lots of independent traders who provide individual customer service.

“Yes, Market Rasen has a few empty shops at the moment, but when you travel around, you soon see that actually, we have far fewer empty shops than a lot of other places.

“We need to offer plenty of choice and then people will keep using their local high street, and businesses will have the confidence to take on the shops.

“If I don’t have something in stock, I make sure I can order it, and let the customer know I care about what they need - that isn’t always possible in larger stores.”

Keeping a good choice of items, Wendy has given a small part of the shop over to her handmade jewellery and crystals too.

Winter hours are now in operation, which sees the shop open Tuesday to Saturday from 9.30am to early/mid afternoon.

The town has seen some other businesses take on empty shops in Queen Street.

Among them is the former Air Ambulance shop, which has been split in two, with Willow & Wildflower florists taking on one half and Cynthia’s Hair relocating into the other half.