Mobile branch to replace Rasen bank

Market Rasen residents have reacted strongly to the announcement the town’s last remaining bank is set to close this summer.

Lloyds Bank will close on June 22, the third bank to vacate the town in the past five years.

HSBC and NatWest both closed in 2015 and it was hoped Lloyds would remain open to serve the town.

Now, Lloyds have made the decision to close, leaving the town without a bank and three large empty buildings in a row on the market place.

A Lloyds Bank spokesperson told the Rasen Mail: “We have made the difficult decision to close Market Rasen on June 11 2020 due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with us, which means the branch is being used less often.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause; customers can continue to bank locally by visiting the new mobile branch, or the nearby Post Office, which is less than half a mile from the branch.

“The nearest alternative branch is Louth.”

When the announcement was made, Rasen Mail readers took to social media to express their feelings.

Roger Allenby described the news as ‘Another big nail in Market Rasen’s coffin’, while Caroline Clark commented: “Feel sorry for the elderly generation who don’t do Internet banking”.

There were reminders too to support local facilities.

Helen Dunning said: “If people don’t want to lose businesses and facilities, they need to support their local businesses by using them.

“Go green, patronise your local shops.”

There was also support for the local post office, which can deal with a number of banking services for both personal and business customers.

However, a number of people were concerned over the extra pressure this would put on an already busy service in the town.

Lloyds Bank says it will be providing a mobile bank service for the town.

A spokesman said: “This new branch will provide a personal, face to face service, giving customers access to everyday banking services.

“The new service will be in place prior to the branch closing and our experienced colleagues will be on hand to help customers with online banking and general enquiries.”

John Matthews, who has served as town mayor for six years, says he wants to help secure this facility for the town.

He said: “I have had a meeting with a Lloyds representative and will be proposing to the council we offer a free space on the market place for the mobile branch. We need to do as much as we can to facilitate community services.”