Minting Park Farm prepares for ‘Open Farm Sunday’ event

An award-winning farm will be throwing open its doors this Sunday - giving visitors the chance to get ‘up close’ to a variety of animals.

Minting Park Farm, near Gautby, is hosting ‘Open Farm Sunday’ on June 9, with visitors welcome between the hours of 10am and 4pm.

Last year, 400 visitors flocked to the attraction for Open Farm Sunday - and staff thanked everyone who helped make the day such a success.

A spokesman from Minting Park Farm said: “There will be a self-guided tour, a quiz, guess the weight of the bull, meet the animals, classic and vintage machinery,and lots of interesting facts and information about farming and the countryside.

“The farm shop will also be open with homemade cakes and refreshments as well as a barbecue.”

There is no entry fee to attend.

To find out more, call 01526 398373.

Revesby Estate, near Horncastle, will also open to the public as part of ‘Open Farm Sunday’

Between 11am and 3pm there will be tractor and trailer rides around the deer park, farm equipment demonstrations, stalls and information stands and locally sourced food, or you can bring your own picnic.

There is no entry fee.