Enjoy a Music and Supper Evening for Midsummer Night at Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

The event, next Friday, June 21, will run from 7pm to 10pm and feature music and poetry by local artists.

Scandinavian cocktails and a ‘Smorgasbord’ (Scandinavian buffet) will be served.

There will be a prize for the best hair style with flowers.

Cost is £20 per person and booking is essential on 01472 851605.