Middle Rasen Remembers

A service of remembrance to mark the centenary of Peace Day was held in Middle Rasen churchyard, where the Rev Bryan Dixon said a few words, the last post was played and a two-minute silence held.

Market Rasen Lions Club supplied laurel wreaths for the primary school children to lay on the graves of the two servicemen buried in the cemetery.

The children were given a bag of sweets and a coin just as the children had 100 years ago.

The sweets and coins were sponsored by Middle Rasen Duck Race, Garnetts and Mr & Mrs Folgate.