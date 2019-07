A scorching hot Saturday saw all ages enjoying the fun at this year’s Middle Rasen Gala.

Children were treated to a free picnic lunch, while adults had the option to taste the sizzling sausages and beefy burgers on the BBQ.

There was one disappointment, the non-appearance of the climbing wall, which was cancelled by the North Kestevan Partnership team the day before as it was in for repair.

However, there was plenty of other fun events for all ages to enjoy.

