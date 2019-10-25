Memories of daily life in the 50s at Holton le Moor

Ann Barnes captivated her WI audience at Holton le Moor with her vast collection of memorabilia representing domestic life in the 1950s, and her portrayal of the daily routine of that era was fascinating. Taking a trip down memory lane through her mother’s eyes, she brought the scene to life by dressing appropriately for each day - washday Monday; ironing Tuesday, in her all-over apron; shopping in hat and gloves with her wicker basket and carrying her handbag, complete with ration book, identity card and lipstick; serving the family meal in a pretty embroidered apron, before taking up knitting or embroidery in the evening from Women’s Weekly magazine patterns. Not forgetting that whilst the menfolk were called away during the war, women had been the backbone of industry and farm life during those years; many losing their independence on the return of service men when the war ended.

Ann’s talk illustrated the comparison of female independence of today and yesterday.