Memories of childhood as Eileen tends station planter

Market Rasen Station has won a host of awards since care of the platforms was taken over by the Station Adoption group.

Throughout the year, the platforms are filled with colour thanks to imaginative artwork and a number of planters.

Some of the planters are kept in memory of people, and one such sits on the Lincoln platform.

It is cared for by Eileen Neal, the middle child of Rex and Doris Kew.

Rex was the last station master at Market Rasen.

The planter is in memory of Eileen’s late brother Richard, and the planter is opposite the site of the original front door to the station house, where Eileen and Richard grew up.

Eileen said: “This holds memories for me – to see him often leaving it ‘til the last minute to catch his train to work in Lincoln in a morning.

“If the signal changed while he was still eating breakfast, my mum would put his food between two slices of bread and he used to fly out of the door onto the platform and across the line just in time to catch the train.”

Eileen is a regular visitor to the station to care for the planter.

For information about the Station Adoption Group or to make a donation towards the upkeep of the planters email marketrasensag@btinternet.com