Re-enactors Craig and Michelle Wrenn, part of the Lincoln Castle Garrison, gave members of North Kelsey WI a taste of the medieval.

Craig explained their middle-class (merchant) outfits, while Michelle spoke about the food and drink that would have been consumed.

They also showed examples of the more expensive weapons like swords and handguns, as well as examples of the armour.

Craig and Michelle are pictured above showing members their outfits, drinking vessels and bowl.