Market Rasen veteran to take part in 2020 Invictus Games

A Market Rasen veteran has been selected to represent the UK at the 2020 Invictus Games.

Daniel Tasker joined his 64 other teammates for the first time at the Honourable Artillery Company in London today (Tuesday, October 29).

Daniel is part of the team of wounded, injured and sick (WIS) military personnel and veterans who will now undergo training camps delivered by Help for Heroes to ensure they are best prepared for the international sporting competition next year.

Daniel was left feeling ‘broken’ when following an injury to his arm, he was medically discharged from the RAF.

However, with the support of family, friends and Help for Heroes, the 38-year-old former corporal has started to ‘feel normal again’.

• For more on this story, see next week’s Market Rasen Mail.