Market Rasen Mayor’s seasonal message

2019 started with meetings about a proposed new leisure centre and the Town Council moving offices.

2019 has also been one of the wettest years on record for this part of the country.

In April, work started on the new leisure centre site and it flooded, and we have seen some horrendous flooding locally.

We celebrated the 60th anniversary of Bell Park and finally moved into our new offices at the Festival Hall.

During the year we, as a council, have continued to work with and support other organisations within the town, such as Rotary, Lions Club, Round Table and the Town Band.

In addition to continuing to raise substantial sums for my nominated charities, the Notts & Lincs Air Ambulance and the Firefighters Charity (Lincolnshire).

We have also done valuable work with business groups forming the Town Partnership and sponsoring the Racecourse with their Love Market Rasen race day and, more recently, with their Community & Business awards initiatives.

The Festival Hall has hosted some wonderful events, ranging from wrestling to Northern Soul, and the Market Place has been busy with events old and new - and thanks must go to the members of MRAG for their energy and help, especially with town tidy.

Remembrance Sunday was another memorable day, with another record attendance, and a huge thanks must go to Mr Les Tranter, Parade Marshal, who has retired this year

His efforts for the Poppy appeal are outstanding.

With all the adverse weather, as mentioned before, which has affected both business and residential properties, I hope that everyone is back in their properties and going forward to a better 2020.

There has also been a tremendous amount of fundraising and charitable support during the year from various support channels, including the Lions, Salvation Army, the Churches, Christmas Tree Fund and many more.

Our community support at Tesco has been amazing.

Two or three times a week we receive a call for ‘Fareshare’.

This is their in-house scheme to eliminate waste, but it does not go to waste any more; it goes to help others and we donate this product to De Aston school to help with the breakfast club and food bank.

I have to make mention of the generosity of the people of this town, as whenever we have organised a foodbank or collection the kindness is outstanding.

I thank all those people for their kindness and generosity, as it will make many lives a lot better throughout the year, but especially at Christmas.

So, as we come towards the end of the year and the festivities that surround Christmas, it leaves me to thank our staff, fellow councillors, who volunteer their time freely, and wish the people of this great town of Market Rasen a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year with good health and prosperity.

Cllr John Matthews