Market Rasen Freemasons help keep the ‘copter flying

Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance has been given some local support, thanks to a successful bid by Market Rasen Freemasons.

Members of the town’s Bayons Lodge put forward the charity to receive money from the Provincial Grand Lodge of Lincolnshire’s New Provincial Benevolent Fund.

W Bro Andrew Farmer, representing the Lodge’s Worshipful Master, said: “Our members expressed the feeling about how much they, as residents of the rural area, valued the assurance of the Air Ambulance were there ever a need.

“We are pleased to be able to present the Air Ambulance with £500.

“Members were particularly pleased to be able to support this worthy cause this year, as the lodge celebrates its 150th year.”

W Bro Farmer was joined by fellow W Bros David Pattison, Jeff Stephenson, Malcolm Kerridge and David Newman to meet with Air Ambulance Trustee, Penny Would, at the lodge last week and present the cheque.

Penny said: “This is absolutely magnificent.

“Every penny we get is used to keep the ‘copter flying.

“It is a service for all people of all ages and plays an important part in our rural communities.”.

Last month, the air ambulance crew attended 79 missions, using the helicopter 52 times and the critical care car 27 times.

These included 30 road traffic collisions and 31 medical emergencies.

The crew has landed in Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire, transporting patients to seven different hospitals across the region.

The Air Ambulance will soon have a new home; still at Waddington but in new headquarters.

Penny said: “This has been made possible through government grants, not public donations, which continue to go towards providing this vital service.”