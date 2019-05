Rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of traders and visitors as a world of food was on offer in Market Rasen Market Place on Saturday.

Throughout the day – and while hail stones rained down – cookery demonstrations took place under the auction shed.

There was plenty of hot food to get market visitors warm too.

The event was part of a weekend of fun; turn to page 13 for the Sunday activities.

