Market Rasen and Caistor set for Christmas market events

Christmas markets

At Market Rasen, the annual Christmas Market and Mayor’s Charity Event will be held in the town’s market place.

A varied range of entertainment, including music, traditional festivities and food, will be on offer throughout the day.

There will be a mixture of charity stalls and trader stalls.

Stalls will include plants, books, gifts, glassware, chocolates, pastries and much more.

Santa will be in his grotto ready for visitors and there will also be face painting, glitter tattoos, hook a duck, ride, Elf mascot and snow globe.

At 1pm, the Lindsey Rural Players will be giving a preview of this season’s pantomime offering - Dick Whittington - in St Thomas’s Church.

Get along a few minutes before and bag your pew for a glimpse at this traditional entertainment.

Children from Market Rasen Church of England Primary School and Osgodby Primary School will be entertaining the market goers with their seasonal singing.

The fun gets underway at 10am and the event will be rounded off with the Christmas Light switch at 3.30pm.

Over at Caistor, this weekend saw the installation of a fabulous Christmas tree ready for Saturday’s market event.

Volunteers turned out to put the tree in place and due to popular opinion, this year the lights go round the tree rather than up and down.

Thanks go to everyone who helped, including Timmins Construction and Engineering, who loaned a cherry picker, operated by their local workers giving their time free for the community.

The huge block was again delivered by another local firm, Hansards Haulage of Nettleton and they also placed the tree into position.

There was also a ‘new generation’ of willing volunteers this year and plenty for them to do.

Teas and coffees were supplied by local sandwich shop ‘Joeys’.

The tree will be seen in all its glory when the lights are switched on this Saturday, December 1 as part of the Christmas Market.

The event is scheduled to run from 1pm to 5pm with the switch-on at around 4.30pm.

As well as the 14 stalls expected, there will be live music on the outdoor stage .

Tony Butler’s owls will be one of the highlights and panto performers will again be mingling with the crowd.

•Please note: the Market Place will be closed from noon to 7pm, with the No 53 bus diverted along Southdale.