Manford tours ‘Like Me’ show

It’s been a busy few years since Jason Manford’s last smash hit stand-up show, but now he is preparing to head back out on tour.

‘Like Me’ is Jason’s latest comic offering, set to hit the road for a massive 99-date UK and Ireland tour, kicking off in February, 2021 and culminating with a huge homecoming show at the Manchester Arena in October, 2021.

The tour includes two dates at Grimsby Auditorium, a stop at Lincoln Engine Shed and the Embassy Theatre in Skegness, plus two dates at Scunthorpe Baths Hall.

Jason said: “After the fun we had on my last tour ‘Muddle Class’, I’m excited to get back on the road with my new stand-up show ‘Like Me’.

“In these trying times, it’s always important to be able to get away for a couple of hours and exercise the old chuckle muscle!

“So, I’m coming to a venue near you in 2021, so we can have a good laugh together. See you then!”

Jason Manford’s work spans comedy, acting, singing and presenting.

Most recently, he stayed undercover as Hedgehog in ITV’s smash hit show The Masked Singer, finishing as runner-up to ‘Queen Bee’.

Other top TV credits include ‘What Would Your Kid Do?’ (ITV1); ‘Scarborough’ (BBC1); ‘QI’ (BBC2) and ‘The Royal Variety Performance’ (ITV1).

Jason Manford’s ‘Like Me’ will be at Grimsby Auditorium on Friday May 21, 2021 and Thursday July 8, 2021.

The age guide for the show is 14-plus.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 28 - online at 10am; over the phone and in person at the box office from noon.

Visit www.grimsby auditorium.org.uk or call 0300 300 0035.

‘Like Me’ will be in Scunthorpe on May 21 and May 12, 2021 (www.scunthorpe theatres.co.uk); The Engine Shed on May 19, 2021 (www.engineshed.co.uk), and Skegness on May 20, 2021 (embassy theatre.co.uk).