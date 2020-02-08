Magic back at Rasen library

The magic of schoolboy wizard Harry Potter returns to Market Rasen Library this month to offer some half-term fun.

This year’s Harry Potter Book Night will take place on Wednesday, February 19 - and places are limited.

The theme this time round is the Triwizard tournament, so prepare to compete.

Get sorted into your wizarding school - will you be a Hogwarts, Durmstrang or Beauxbatons champion? - before taking on the Triwizard Tournament yourself.

Beat Dumbledore’s age line to put your name in the goblet of fire, decorate a dragon egg, brew up a gillyweed potion and take on the tricky third task .... the maze!

The fun kicks off at 2pm, with witches, wizards and muggles all welcome to book their place.

GLL runs the Lincolnshire Library Service in partnership with Lincolnshire County Council.

Georgina Carr, library manager for GLL, said: “We are very excited to bring the Harry Potter magic back to Market Rasen Library.

“This magical world has captured the hearts and imaginations of multiple generations, and this year we’re testing everyone by taking on the Triwizard tournament!

“Taking our inspiration from Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, students will this year tackle our own miniature version of the three tasks Harry faces, but we guarantee the prize is not a port key!”

Spaces for the Harry Potter activity are limited so booking is essential.

Each space costs £1, which includes all activities and a drink of Butterbeer.

To reserve a space, call 01522 782010 or email market_rasen.library@gll.org.

Alternatively, call into the library, in Mill Road, and speak to a member of staff.

While you are there, find out more about the weekly activities taking place for all ages - including Lego club, storytime, charity knitting group, coffee mornings and more.