Madness at Market Rasen racecourse EMN-191006-135843001

Madness rocks Rasen in rain

Rain didn’t stop the crowds turning out to see top Ska band Madness who took to the stage at Market Rasen Racecourse as part of the Jockey Club Live series of music events.

Lead singer Suggs was given a warm - if wet - welcome as he took to the stage of the Legsby Road venue last Friday for the first of this year’s open air live music events.

