Love Market Rasen Awards list

Nominations have been received and the shortlist created - but the winners of the Love Market Rasen Awards won’t be revealed until this Sunday (February 16).
There are 14 categories up for grabs in the inaugural awards, recognising community and business stars in the town and local area.
The winners will be announced throughout the day and it is hoped people will go along to support the finalists, and enjoy a great day of racing.
Don’t forget, your Rasen Mail has teamed up with Market Rasen Racecourse to offer readers a discount on advance tickets.
Visit thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen or call the ticket hotline on 03445 793 009 and quote MRM20
Here is the list of finalists chosen by the judging panel:
Pillar of the Community
Nicky Brooksbank
Julie Lambie
John Matthews
Local Charity Of The Year
Age UK Lindsey
The Lincolnshire Trust For Cats
St Barnabas Hospice
Market Rasen Lions
Inspiring Young Person
Abigail Mansfield
Thomas Brack
Dan Newton
Chloe Chuck
Public Service Person
Miss Sue – Town And Country Kiddies
Stephen Bunney
Community Group Of The Year
Park Run
Market Rasen Action Group
Market Rasen Brass Band
Market Rasen Lions
Teacher/ Teaching Assistant/ Child Minder Of The Year
Mr Brown
Simon Porter
Rachel Eckersley
Denise Robson
Employer Of The Year
De Aston School
Ringtons
Amber Care
Employee Of The Year
Louise Montague
Marie Wootton
Hannah Butler
Viki Bakin
Local Business Of The Year
Stitch Witch
Nice & Naughty Café Bistro
Town & Country Kiddies
Tesco
Corporate Social Responsibility Business Of The Year
Tesco
Post Office
Town & Country Kiddies
Nice & Naughty Café Bistro
Medium/Large Business Of The Year
Ringtons
Tesco
De Aston School
Post Office
New Business Of The Year
Willow & Wildflower
Nice & Naughty Café Bistro
Green Life Pantry
Bespoke By Janet Louise
Small Business Of The Year
Spring Beauty Room
Market Rasen Pet Centre
Stitch Witch
Nice & Naughty Café Bistro
Pet Of The Year
Cooper, owned by Stacey Haggis
Princess Patsy Pickles, owned by Liz Frances
Molly, owned by Vicky Simpson
Benji, owned by Nicola Lumb