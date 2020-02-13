Love Market Rasen Awards list

Nominations have been received and the shortlist created - but the winners of the Love Market Rasen Awards won’t be revealed until this Sunday (February 16).

There are 14 categories up for grabs in the inaugural awards, recognising community and business stars in the town and local area.

The winners will be announced throughout the day and it is hoped people will go along to support the finalists, and enjoy a great day of racing.

Don’t forget, your Rasen Mail has teamed up with Market Rasen Racecourse to offer readers a discount on advance tickets.

Visit thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen or call the ticket hotline on 03445 793 009 and quote MRM20

Here is the list of finalists chosen by the judging panel:

Pillar of the Community

Nicky Brooksbank

Julie Lambie

John Matthews

Local Charity Of The Year

Age UK Lindsey

The Lincolnshire Trust For Cats

St Barnabas Hospice

Market Rasen Lions

Inspiring Young Person

Abigail Mansfield

Thomas Brack

Dan Newton

Chloe Chuck

Public Service Person

Miss Sue – Town And Country Kiddies

Stephen Bunney

Community Group Of The Year

Park Run

Market Rasen Action Group

Market Rasen Brass Band

Market Rasen Lions

Teacher/ Teaching Assistant/ Child Minder Of The Year

Mr Brown

Simon Porter

Rachel Eckersley

Denise Robson

Employer Of The Year

De Aston School

Ringtons

Amber Care

Employee Of The Year

Louise Montague

Marie Wootton

Hannah Butler

Viki Bakin

Local Business Of The Year

Stitch Witch

Nice & Naughty Café Bistro

Town & Country Kiddies

Tesco

Corporate Social Responsibility Business Of The Year

Tesco

Post Office

Town & Country Kiddies

Nice & Naughty Café Bistro

Medium/Large Business Of The Year

Ringtons

Tesco

De Aston School

Post Office

New Business Of The Year

Willow & Wildflower

Nice & Naughty Café Bistro

Green Life Pantry

Bespoke By Janet Louise

Small Business Of The Year

Spring Beauty Room

Market Rasen Pet Centre

Stitch Witch

Nice & Naughty Café Bistro

Pet Of The Year

Cooper, owned by Stacey Haggis

Princess Patsy Pickles, owned by Liz Frances

Molly, owned by Vicky Simpson

Benji, owned by Nicola Lumb