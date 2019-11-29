Lottery funded project set to help rural churches

Churches in and around Market Rasen and Caistor are set to benefit from nearly £80,000 of National Lottery Heritage Fund investment as part of a unique project being run by the Diocese of Lincoln, the first of its kind in the country.

Many churches in the diocese need ongoing intervention so they might remain in use and support their local communities, and so the focus of this new project (‘Building Capacity in the Rural Parish Church in Lincolnshire’) will be to recruit and train volunteers who can support key rural churches.

Steven Sleight, Diocesan Advisory Committee and Pastoral Secretary for the Diocese of Lincoln, said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer additional support to some of our most rural churches as a result of this grant, which has been made possible thanks to players of The National Lottery.

“We have 630 church buildings in the Diocese of Lincoln, many of which require repair and maintenance.

This funding will help us to recruit and train volunteers who can help to secure this wealth of built heritage for generations to come.”

Caroline Wallis, Rural Churches Volunteers Project Officer, added: “The first step of this exciting and innovative project is to connect with the existing stakeholders in the parishes to discuss their aspirations for their church buildings, and where they feel they need help.

“This will be followed by a series of volunteer recruitment events for members of the public.

“These events will offer an opportunity to learn more about becoming involved with this very special project that will help shape lives and communities.”

To enquire about volunteering, or to suggest a church building project in your area, contact Caroline Wallis on 01522 504038 or email caroline.wallis@lincoln.anglican.org .

The funding is also being used to support parish churches in the Spilsby area.

The programme will run to April 2021.