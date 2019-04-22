Lorry driver mum-of-five is an ‘absolute inspiration’ at North Kelsey Slimming World

An inspirational mum of five who works night shifts as a lorry driver has managed to overcome anxiety by shedding a whopping 4.5st in a matter of months.

Zara Ford decided to make a change after seeing pictures of herself at her son’s christening.

She said: “I was disgusted at how much weight I’d put on and I was really unhappy.

“I was suffering from anxiety really badly too so decided I needed to do something and change myself for the better.”

Zara, who joined North Kelsey’s Slimming World group, added: “Losing four stone so far has made a massive difference to my physical and mental health.

“Being a lorry driver, which is my dream come true, it now means I can take on a lot more challenges and a lot more physical work.

“I feel a lot more confident in myself.

“It’s the best move I’ve ever made.

“Having five children, it means I can do a lot more with them and have the energy and strength to keep up with their needs, without feeling tired and heavy and breathless.”

North Kelsey Slimming World group leader Michelle Edmunds described Zara as being ‘amazing’.

She said: “This young mum is an absolute inspiration to not just the group, but myself.

“She can be working nights driving a lorry, having to deliver and move items such as freezers, but still always attends group and then goes home to try and catch up on sleep - and that’s with five gorgeous children .

“Her confidence has grown unbelievably and has lost a fabulous four stone in just under seven months .

“The difference is unbelievable, she’s gone from a quiet, nervous member to being an integral part of our Slimming World family and we all just think she is amazing.”