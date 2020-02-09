Local history books go on sale at Brigg

Over the last few months, Oxfam Books and Music in Brigg has received a quantity of local history items, including a large selection of books on Brigg, nearby towns and villages and Lincolnshire.

They also have a number of history books covering the wider region.

With more than 200 items, there are more recent publications as well as older, out-of-print and harder to find local history books, such as J Charles Cox’s Lincolnshire, published in 1916, and Arthur Mee’s Lincolnshire.

There are many local history pamphlets from local history groups and fascinating ephemera, such as a programme for the 1936 Borough of Scunthorpe Charter Celebration; a 1931 Order of Proceedings at the opening of New School Hall, Scunthorpe Modern School, and Caistor Rural District Council Guide Books from the 1950s.

All these and more will be on sale at a Local History Event on Wednesday February 12, at the Oxfam Book Shop in Brigg’s Wrawby Street.

The shop will be opening late for this special sale from 6pm to 8pm, and light refreshments will be served.