A Rasen area farm shop has a new face on the butchery counter - and it could be that of Lincolnshire’s only female butcher.

Arlene Morley has been in the trade for 40 years and has just joined her partner Jeff McGann at Sunnyside Up farm Shop between Tealby and Market Rasen.

Jeff has worked at the shop for the past 18 months and has now taken on the role of principal butcher, following the retirement of Nick Bradley.

This was the perfect opportunity for Arlene to come into the business and she is looking forward to serving the shop’s customers.

Arlene said: “I am passionate about promoting local meat and that is something we do here.”

Sunnyside Up’s beef comes from the on-site Lincoln Red herd; lamb is also local to the shop and the pork comes from the North Sea Camp prison near Boston.

Arlene continued: “We know where all our meat comes from and a local abattoir is used, so it all helps with carbon footprint too.

“We (the UK) have the highest animal welfare in the world, so why would we want to look elsewhere for our meat?”

Arlene and Jeff are looking to continue the good reputation the Sunnyside Up butchery counter has developed through Nick.

Jeff said: “We are both keen to offer our customers the service they expect.

“Having all the meat butchered on site means a variety of cuts are available, at sizes the customer wants.

“We are also happy to chat to people about the best way to cook their meat, which is something that has been lost a bit with ready meals.”