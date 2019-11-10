Lincolnshire Freemasons invest in community lifesavers

Lincolnshire’s 3,400 Freemasons are working with LIVES to make more lifesaving defibrillators available to the community.

Under a new arrangement, Freemasons are investing at least £20,000 to meet the aim of installing defibrillators outside their 21 centres in Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire.

The move is intended to make defibrillators available to everyone in the community around the clock, permanently ready to respond.

The Freemasons’ Provincial Grand Master, Dave Wheeler, said: “We have a long tradition of support for the community at large.

“Working in partnership with LIVES to provide defibrillators outside our buildings means they will be available for the community as a whole, not just our own members.

“We see this as a way of making sure that Freemasons continue to be good neighbours, which is why we have agreed to cover all the costs involved.”﻿

The work is being co-ordinated by Barton Freemason Phil Spicksley. He said: “We have had defibrillators in our Masonic centres for eight years, but until now they have been fitted inside, and therefore available only to those using the buildings.

“To make these arrangements for them to be outside, and therefore available to anyone who needs them, is a natural extension of Freemasonry’s growing openness.”

Work to fit the defibrillators has begun, and the first to be moved was at the Nightingale Rooms in Nettleham Road, Lincoln.