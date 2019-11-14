Lincoln Drill Hall given boost by BBC charity

Lincoln Drill Hall has received the first portion of a grant towards its touring disco for children with disabilities.

The charity-run arts centre has been awarded the money - a total grant of £25,000 - by the BBC Children in Need.

The Caterpillar Club, a popular programme that takes disability-friendly discos to schools across Lincolnshire, will receive the grant over a three-year period.

The first £8,500 of funding has now been awarded to Lincoln Arts Trust, which runs Lincoln Drill Hall, and the remaining funds will be allocated over the next two years.

The Caterpillar Club was first piloted in 2018 with the backing of Children in Need, and received positive feedback.

Eight discos and party events took place at SEND schools across Lincolnshire, as well as an arts and activity day as part of the Perfect Day Festival in the summer.

Securing the funding from Children in Need means Lincoln Drill Hall will be able to continue touring the club, returning to some schools as well as visiting new schools and settings across the county.

There are also plans to introduce additional arts activities - such as art, DJ, dance and theatre workshops - to provide further access to the arts and entertainment for children with a range of disabilities.

Chris Kirkwood, CEO of Lincoln Drill Hall, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Children in Need for recognising the value that The Caterpillar Club brings to our community and for their generous donation.

“It’s so important that we continue to deliver projects and activities like The Caterpillar Club in our community. Without grants like this and donations from generous members of the public, it simply wouldn’t be possible to continue our work.

“Opportunities to actively take part in arts and entertainment should be open to everyone. Our team is dedicated to ensuring the widest possible access to our projects for people across our city and county.”

Lincoln Drill Hall has been run by the charity, Lincoln Arts Trust, since 2010 and is currently fundraising £130,000 to secure its future in the community and continue its programme of events and activities.

Visit www.lincolndrillhall.co.uk to find out more about supporting the venue with their ‘Be a Brick’ appeal.