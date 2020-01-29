Last chance for racecourse award nominations

Time is running our to nominate a business, group or individual for the Market Rasen Community and Business Awards being run by Market Rasen Racecourse as part of their Love Market Rasen Race Day next month.

The deadline for nomination is midnight today (Wednesday)

The awards will be presented at various points throughout the Love Market Rasen Race Day, on Sunday February 16.

The racing and awards have been sponsored by Market Rasen Town Council in association West Lindsey District Council.

Nominations in the community awards include Best Teacher/Child Minder; Best Local Charity; Pillar of the Community; Best Public Service Person; Pet of the Year; Inspiring Child of the Year; and Community Group of the Year.

In the business section, categories are; Small Local Business of the Year; Medium/Large Local Business of the Year; Employee of the Year; Employer of the Year; and New Business of the Year.

Event co-ordinator, Sian Williams said: “We have been delighted with the number of nominations for the community section, but would be pleased to receive some more in the business categories.

“Businesses can nominate themselves, so we want to encourage them to do that - but they need to be quick.”

Nominations by email to: marketrasen@jockeyclub.co.uk or through the racecourse’s Facebook page.