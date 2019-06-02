Lanc, Tank and Military Machines at Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre

Crowds turned out when an attraction near Spilsby held its latest Lanc, Tank, and Military Machines event on Saturday and Bank Holiday Monday.

More than a thousand people are estimated to have visited East Kirkby’s Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre each day for the spectacle – a fundraiser for the museum.

Treats included taxy runs by a privately owned Mosquito housed at the site (among its first following a major restoration project), with more from the centre’s own Lancaster Bomber Just Jane.

There was also tank firing (thanks to the Mid Lincs Military Vehicles Trust), a Dakota flypast, more than 100 re-enactors, and 1940s-themed entertainment.

Director Phillip Panton hailed the event a success, adding: “We are grateful for people coming and supporting us.”