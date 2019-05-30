Ladies have‘WI’nning formula

The Binbrook & District WI team was the winner of this year’s village quiz in Binbrook Village Hall.

And they did it in style - finishing more than 20 points ahead of their nearest rivals, who were also last year’s winners.

Team members Linda, Anna, Hilary and Rowena are pictured above with their trophy.

At the next meeting of the WI, in the village hall on Thursday, June 6, (7.15pm start) the speaker will be Liz Drury, who stripped naked and was painted blue to be part of the Spencer Tunic art installation in Hull.

Visitors are always welcome to meetings.