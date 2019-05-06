Kelsey launch for befriending service group

A new volunteer service offering friendship and support to older people in North and South Kelsey and the surrounding villages will be launched this month.

Kelsey Cares will be introduced at an open afternoon in North Kelsey Village Hall on the afternoon of Saturday, May 12.

The befriending service is an extension of the ‘Caistor Cares’ voluntary organisation set up in 2016 to help older people in the town and neighbouring villages who were feeling isolated and lonely, and unable to get out as much as they used to.

The success of this volunteer community group – with its established befriending service, weekly social events and annual parties – has created a demand for extra support for senior citizens living further afield.

Coordinator for Kelsey Cares, Jill Commander said: “Having seen at first hand the friendly and caring service that Caistor Cares volunteers provide for the benefit of the town’s elderly residents, we wanted to offer a similar service in ‘the Kelseys’.

“We thought that an Open Afternoon would be the best way for people to initially come along and find out how we can help them to connect with others in the area, make new friends and perhaps even regain lost confidence.”

A number of volunteers have already expressed an interest in becoming ‘befrienders’.

They will receive the necessary training and checks before being matched with ‘members’, who they will then visit on a regular basis for conversation, company and support.

The open afternoon will run from 2.30pm to 4pm, with complimentary tea and cake, and is open to anyone over the age of 60 or who would like to find out about becoming a volunteer.

Free weekly coffee mornings will start on Friday, May 17 in the village hall 10am - 11am.

For more information visit www.kelseycares.org.uk or call Jill Commander on 01652 679119.