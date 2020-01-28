Keelby woman remembered ...

A £4,000 donation raised in memory of a popular Keelby woman will benefit patients at the breast unit in Grimsby hospital.

Sonia Atkin was diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer of 2015 and passed away on December 30, 2018, aged 54.

Over the past year, the Atkin family have helped raise thousands of pounds and their generosity has resulted in a donation to the Pink Rose Suite.

Sonia’s husband, Gary said: “It’s great to be able to donate £4,000 to the Pink Rose Suite as they took great care of Sonia. The money was raised by hosting a charity ball at Don Amott’s Lakeside Park in North Somercotes, where we have a static caravan.

“The event was organised by residents Roger and Sheila Thorpe. There were 160 guests at the ball so it was hard work and many people putting in a lot of unseen effort to make it a great success.”

The highlight of the evening was a very well supported raffle, together with a charity auction, which raised significant amounts of money.

One item in the auction – a watercolour painting by local artist Grace Lawrence – contributed more than £500 to the final total.

Other events over the last 12 months helped boost the total, with generous contributions from residents, local businesses and kind donations from Don Amott Parks.

The event also raised £2,000 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

The donation was made to The Health Tree Foundation – the hospital’s official charity – and will go to the Pink Rose Suite, which is a dedicated breast unit at Grimsby hospital providing a breast imaging and diagnostic service, with follow-up imaging for patients undertaken for the surgical teams across the Trust.

Jennifer Smith, consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon at the Pink Rose Suite, said: “Donations like this have a massive impact.

“We will use the money to purchase things that benefit patients.

“In the past, we have spent money on things like specialist training courses to improve patient care.

“My thanks go to Gary and family and to all our dedicated fundraisers for their ongoing support.”