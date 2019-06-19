Join in Great Get Together at Market Rasen cafe bistro

Enjoy a Great Get Together with Age UK Lindsey as it gathers people together – to make new friendships and rekindle old ones.

The independent charity, which operates across West and East Lindsey and North Lincolnshire, is running a community event at Market Rasen’s Nice & Naughty Café Bistro, as part of the national Great Get Together, inspired to remember the late Labour MP Jo Cox.

From 10am until noon this Friday, June 21, people are invited to enjoy tea, coffee, cake and a chat for just £1, with all funds raised going to Age UK Lindsey.

It is also an opportunity to learn more about the charity and how it helps and supports thousands of people, aged 50 and over, across the region.

Age UK Lindsey’s chief operating officer Andrew Storer said: “There was a determination across the country to remember Jo Cox in a really positive way and we wanted to be a part of that, to do something that encourages the local community to get together, so we hope to see you all there.”

For more information on the services of Age UK Lindsey go to www.ageuk.org.uk/lindsey or phone 01507 524242.