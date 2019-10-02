Is Rasen in a pothole postcode lottery?

A Rasen town councillor is calling for action on potholes on the town’s roads, describing them as ‘an accident waiting to happen’.

Coun Stephen Bunney, who also serves as a West Lindsey District Councillor, says the side streets of Market Rasen and surrounding villages are ‘blighted’ by potholes.

Pot holes in Market Rasen's Church Street EMN-190110-062233001

However, his particular concern is a large hole in the town’s Church Street.

Coun Bunney said: “The large pothole - at least 12 inches in diameter and at least 4 inches deep - is in the centre of the road and adds to health and safety concerns.

“It results in cars swerving to the side on a narrow highway, climbing the pavement and therefore is a risk for pedestrians as well as drivers.

Coun Bunney continued: “The fact that vehicles park on the side of the road adds to the risk of cars being forced on to the pavement.

“The pothole has been reported several times since the summer, by many members of the public as well as myself, but as yet it has not been fully repaired.

“It is true to say that some potholes are repaired fairly quickly, but this is certainly not always the case. It is as if there is a ‘postcode’ lottery for potholes.

“I appreciate that money is tight, but I do feel that this pothole is a priority, but if it is not repaired I am sure that is an accident waiting to happen - if there hasn’t already been one.”

Coun Bunney and his fellow councillors have previously met with Highways representatives.

He added: “Local Councillors have said what a good job they are doing to keep on top of potholes. To a large extent true for the main routes etc, but not really the case for the small back roads.”

In response to Coun Bunney’s comments, Karen Cassar, assistant director of highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Ideally, we’d repair every pothole as soon as we were aware of it. However, with 5,500 miles of road to maintain and limited funding that’s simply not realistic.

“Understandably, we have to prioritise repairs on our busiest routes, where potholes have the greatest impact on motorists.

“That does mean that other roads, like Church Street, sometimes have to wait longer. However, we hope to have these potholes repaired within the next few days.

“We realise this is a frustrating situation for residents and thank them for their ongoing patience.”