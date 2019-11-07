Inspirational Caistor teacher honoured

A Caistor teacher has been awarded for her outstanding classroom practice.

Rachael Donoghue, head of physics at Caistor Grammar School, has been honoured with a 2019 Teaching of Physics Award from the Institute of Physics (IOP) for inspirational physics teaching.

The IOP recognises secondary school teachers in the UK and Ireland who, by their dedication and excellence in the classroom, have raised the state of physics teaching in their school.

Caistor Grammar School headmaster, Alistair Hopkins, said: “Rachael sets the highest expectations for her students and achieves excellence.

“Rachael’s enthusiastic leadership of her department has led to physics being ne of the most popular A-level courses within the school.

“She is brimming with ideas about how to deliver her subject and wants to see all of her learners thrive.”

Mr Hopkins continued: “Rachael’s presence, commitment to and enthusiasm for her discipline have a significant influence on all who are privileged to be in her classroom.

“Working closely with other departments, she ensures physics is core to every student’s experience.”

Rachael will receive a £1,000 prize, a paperweight award and certificate, which will be presented at the IOP awards dinner this month.

Chris Shepherd, teacher support manager at the IOP, said: “Every year, I am delighted to be able to recognise and applaud these colleagues who, through personal commitment, skill and dedication, have made significant positive differences to the teaching of physics, student experience and level of student achievement in their school.”