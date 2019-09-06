Initial funding bids in for Caistor buildings project

At first glance, it may seem that another year has passed with nothing happening to the old Co-op in Caistor’s Market Place, however that is far from the truth.

A lot of work is going on behind the scenes, by both Lincolnshire Co-op, which owns the building, and Caistor and District Community Trust, the group driving the renovation of the market place buildings.

Once a month, Lincolnshire Co-operative property department goes on site to check the fabric of the buildings and keep them watertight.

Activity will be stepped up from this month, when a specialist team moves on site to safely remove asbestos.

Community trust chairman, Neil Castle said: “This work is being undertaken at the expense of Lincolnshire Co-op in advance of the restoration plans of Caistor and District Community Trust.

“This asbestos removal is a significant risk reduction for the trust and helps the viability of the funding bids being submitted.”

This summer, the Trust board has been busy submitting a number of development phase funding bids.

These include the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Heritage Enterprise round one bid, the Architectural Heritage Fund round one bid, West Lindsey District Council Matched funding bids, as well as application to a variety of other smaller grant funding bodies.

Neil said: “The critical bids for the project are the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Architectural Heritage Fund.

“The trust should know by the end of the year if they have been successful.

“If the development phase funding is secured, the preparation works on 2-4 Market Place can commence in January 2020 in readiness for applications for the next stage of funding.”

For more information or to get involved visit www.caistorcommunitytrust.org or call Neil on 01472 852840.