Inaugural Lincolnshire Wolds and Coast Festival gets underway this weekend

A celebration of more than 140 churches opening their doors over two weekends will offer visitors the chance to discover a host of hidden heritage.

The Lincolnshire Wolds & Coast Churches Festival takes place on August 31 and September 1, and again on September 7 and 8.

Plenty for all ages to discover

With free entry, churches and chapels from Louth to Woodhall Spa and Wragby to Sutton on Sea will be celebrating their rich architecture and heritage, and offering visitors the chance to become treasure seekers and discover hidden secrets.

The Rev Nick Brown, rector of Louth St James, said: “Our churches are full of wonder.

“Each offers a different experience, whether it is beautiful tranquillity and spirituality or vibrant exhibitions and music, or simply offering a welcoming oasis of peace and calm.”

The Rev Brown continued: “The festival is also about having family fun.

Graves at Holton cum Beckering

“Time is so precious today as families juggle busy lives against quality leisure days out.

“We have created fantastic activities that every member of the family will want to get involved in.

“Some churches will have backpacks available, encouraging ‘treasure seekers’ to explore the beauty of our stained glass windows, and even create their own masterpiece window to display at home.

“We also invite everyone to take the challenge and try and spot all the treasures in our brand new Church Treasure Hunt book, not only during the festival weekend, but beyond as well.”

Rood screen at Benniworth

Many other activities are also planned: from organ recitals to flower and art exhibitions, bell ringing to afternoon teas.

Many of the churches will be holding exhibitions, including Holy Trinity Hagworthingham, St Andrew Anderby, St Lawrence Revesby and St Margaret Thimbleby.

St Mary and St Gabriel Church at Binbrook will open for the second weekend of the festival to continue its 150th anniversary celebrations.

The church was designed by James Fowler and is described as one of his greatest pieces - The Cathedral of the Wolds.

Displays from the church’s history will be on show.

Over the coming weekend, a number of churches in the Market Rasen area will be opening their doors.

At Rand, there will be information on the church history, brass rubbing and a cake stall, while there will also be the opportunity to visit Holton cum Beckering, Snelland, Stainfield and many more.

For information on all the churches taking part in the festival, visit www.lincswoldsand coastchurches.org or pick up a brochure.