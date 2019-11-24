Iconic truck returns to Yard

It is one of the most iconic trucks and the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck tour will be heading to Gainsborough again to kickstart the festive season.

The truck will be at Marshall’s Yard on Friday, November 29, and Saturday, November 30, from noon to 7pm on both days.

Visitors will be able to enjoy festive photo moments, win Christmas prizes and grab a 150ml Coca-Cola zero sugar .

This year Coca-Cola has partnered with Crisis, the nation’s leading charity committed to supporting the end of homelessness.

Kris Robbens, marketing director at Coca-Cola Great Britain and Ireland, said: “While Christmas is a moment of celebration, it’s also incredibly important to remember those that need support throughout the season.”