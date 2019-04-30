Housing provider searching for ‘Our Heroes’ winners

Social housing provider Acis is on the look out for local heroes to honour at their annual awards event.

Acis, which owns and manages around 7,000 properties across the Midlands and North, including the West Lindsey area, is planning to recognise some of the unsung heroes doing amazing work in the local community.

Claire Woodward, Head of Marketing at Acis, said: “We have some fantastic people in our communities.

“People that go the extra mile to make the world a better place one step at a time.

“To celebrate and recognise those people, ‘Our Heroes’ awards are back.

“And following last year’s event, which proved to be a massive success with scores of entries, we want to make this year’s event even bigger and better.”

This year, Acis has added a new award on top of three returning ones.

The awards are: Garden Guru Award - for the green fingers amongst us who take special pride in their gardens, allotments or open spaces; Wonderful Neighbour/Neighbourhood of the Year Award, for those with a kind heart and a will to help others; Young Person/People of the Year Award, for anyone aged 24 or under doing great things that deserve recognition; Positive Change Award, for someone who saw potential for change and made it happen.

Claire added: “The awards are not limited to Acis customers, so anyone living or working in the community is eligible to be nominated.”

Last year, residents of Acis’ sheltered accommodation scheme Dale View in Caistor scooped the ‘Garden Guru’ award for their work to brighten up their group of flats.

Market Rasen brothers Murrey and Evan won the ‘Young People of the Year’ award after their long-term charitable work helping homeless people in Lincoln.

To make a nomination and for more information visit www.acisgroup.co.uk.