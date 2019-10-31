Hospice pair complete Great Wall challenge

A group of hospice staff and supporters have raised around £15,000 by trekking the Great Wall of China.

Among them were local ladies Caroline Swindin and Becca Hooton, who trekked for 35 hours over five days, covering more than 50km and reaching the dizzying heights of 2,200 metres above sea level.

Caroline, Corporate & Community Lead at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “I’m over the moon that we all finished the trek as a group.

“What a fantastic experience it was, and I couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to share it with.

“The biggest challenge was probably how uneven the ground was.”

In some places on the wall, the team were walking on unrestored sections, which were less than a metre wide and had sheer drops on either side.

Becca, Community Fundraiser at St Barnabas, said: “I never imagined I could complete such a huge challenge, but I’m so proud of myself and the team for getting through it together.”

As well as working for St Barnabas, both Caroline and Becca have had family members cared for by the hospice, so the charity means a lot.

Caroline added: “We are so incredibly proud to have undertaken this challenge, raising funds and helping to make a real difference to the amazing care and support St Barnabas provides to thousands of people throughout Lincolnshire.”

There is still time to make a donation to recognise Becca and Caroline’s efforts; visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/becca-caroline