Horncastle, Tetford and Wragby women invited for screening

More women in Horncastle, Tetford and Wragby are being invited to attend a free breast screening clinic at a mobile unit in Horncastle.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s (ULHT) Lincolnshire Breast Screening Service is inviting women registered at three local GP surgeries for routine screening at the mobile unit, which will be situated in the Stanhope Hall car park in Boston Road.

Women registered with the following GP surgeries are invited to attend: Horncastle Medical Group (Spilsby Road, Horncastle); East Lindsey Medical Group (West Road, Tetford); and Wragby Surgery (Old Grammar School Way, Wragby)

Women aged between 50 and 70 from these three surgeries will be automatically invited for screening.

However, those aged 71 years and above, who would like to be screened, are welcome to ring the main administration office to make an appointment by calling 01522 573999.

Office opening hours are between 8am and 4pm.

This service also belongs to the national ‘age extension pilot scheme’, where a selection of women aged from 47 to 49 years and 71 to 73 years will also be automatically invited for screening.

Screening Office Manager at ULHT, Alysa Page, said: “Early detection of breast cancer is crucial in improving a woman’s prognosis and so we strongly encourage women to attend a breast screening session.

“Little is known about how to prevent breast cancer, but the earlier it is found the better the chance for successful treatment.

“About one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime.

“There’s a good chance of recovery if it’s detected in its early stages.

“Providing a screening service is part of the work being done to reduce this life threatening disease.”

Call 01522 573999 for further information about the screen service.