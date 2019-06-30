Horncastle Players get all aboard ‘The Ghost Train’

There will be some spooky goings on at Horncastle’s Lion Theatre next week as The Ghost Train takes to the stage.

This comedy thriller was written by Arnold Ridley, otherwise known as Private Godfrey from Dad’s Army.

Horncastle Players present Ghost Train EMN-190620-090320001

A very silly young man accidentally strands six passengers at a small Cornish wayside station.

Despite the psychic stationmaster’s weird stories of a ghost train, they decide to stay the night in the waiting room.

However, they soon regret this decision, as ghostly and not so ghostly apparitions materialise, before the young man reveals the true reason behind the night’s events.

The Horncastle Players’ production opens next Wednesday, July 3 and runs to July 6, with shows at 7.30pm nightly.

Tickets cost £7 and £6 from Horncastle Music Shop, 01507 526566 or via www.horncastle theatre.co.uk