Holiday park’s bid to improve highway safety

A holiday park says it is looking for permission for more static caravans on its site in a bid to control the access of touring vehicles, improve highway safety and benefit the local economy.

Barlings Country Holiday Park, in Langworth, says its current licence gives “unrestricted access” for more than 310 tourer caravans within its land.

It now wants West Lindsey District Council to give it permission to increase the number of statics from 28 to 79 with a limit of 180 tourers.

In documents before the authority, the applicants say: “Touring caravans obviously have far more detrimental impact on highway safety with large slow turning circles and poor acceleration causing issues on local roads.

“This is especially the case inLangworth at the junction of Barlings Lane and the A158 where touring caravans may struggle to turn out, especially when turning to the east (right).

“In comparison, static caravan visitors have far less impact on highway safety as they only require a vehicle.

“The proposed development will control the number of static caravans and touring caravans to improve highway safety overall.

“The proposals will allow 79 statics, and along with the 27 already approved, will create 106 static caravans in total.

“The number of touring caravans will be restricted to 180, a huge reduction from the 310 which could currently be allowed to access the site.

“The change from tourers to static will hugely benefit the local road network and the opportunity to better control traffic movements should be welcomed by the highways authority.”

They add that changing accommodation to static caravans “will actually benefit the local economy” with studies showing they bring in more money to an area than touring caravans.

The park comprises an existing leisure facility including caravan storage, fishing lakes, warden’s accommodation, reception building and associated roads.

The planned static caravans, documents before West Lindsey District Council say, will be built around the lakes, while a reception building will be moved closer to the site’s entrance on Barlings Lane.

The site has also recently had planning for another batch of 27 static caravans approved which are located to the north of the park.