Heroines of the Homefront at Rasen OPS

Market Rasen’s Old Police Station is playing host to another exhibition linked to the First World War.

Heroines of the Homefront is one of the commemorative displays put together by Aviation Heritage Lincolnshire to mark the centenary of WWI.

The exhibition will be open every weekday, except Thursday, when Rasen Hub is open, generally from 10am to 3pm.

There will also be an additional opportunity to view the exhibition this Saturday, July 27, from 10am to 1pm.

The exhibition will continue until Friday August 23.

To check opening time, contact Rasen Hub on 01673 844556 or email rasenhub@live.co.uk.