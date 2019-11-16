Help Rasen Co-op travel staff fill Santa’s suitcase

Market Rasen Co-op travel agents are calling on customers to help pack Santa’s Suitcase with gifts, aiming to bring the holiday spirit to local charities and the people they support in the run-up to Christmas.

They are one of the 14 Lincolnshire Co-op travel branches taking part to support local groups.

Items which are needed for the appeal range from small toys and books to canned food and toiletry gift sets.

The donations will then be handed to each outlet’s chosen charity in time for Christmas.

At Market Rasen, the donated items will go to the town’s Salvation Army.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Travel Group manager Wayne Dennett said he hoped lots of the branches’ customers will get behind the appeal.

He continued: “These groups provide a valued service, making life better for vulnerable people in our communities.

“We hope the gifts and items we’re collecting through the Santa’s Suitcase campaign will help those who may be struggling this festive season.”

The campaign is running until Friday, December 6.

The majority of Lincolnshire Co-op’s food stores also have collection points for local food banks and community larders.

Customers can donate packets, tins and dried food in the marked collection bins.